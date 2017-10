Aug 9 (Reuters) - Beigene Ltd

* Beigene announces proposed public offering

* Beigene Ltd - ‍announced a public offering of adss each representing 13 of its ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 per share​

* Beigene Ltd - ‍intends to offer and sell $125 million of its adss, before underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: