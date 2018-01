Jan 26 (Reuters) - Beijer Electronics Group Ab:

* Q4 ‍ORDER INTAKE WAS 329.5 million SEK ($41.81 million)(331.1)​

* Q4 ‍EBIT WAS 3.4 MSEK (7.3)​

* Q4 ‍NET SALES INCREASED BY 13% TO 322.6 MSEK (286.6)​

* SAYS ‍IN 2018, WE EXPECT THAT GROUP CAN INCREASE SALES AND EARNINGS COMPARED TO 2017​