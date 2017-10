Oct 16 (Reuters) - Beijer Ref

* Beijer Ref acquires refrigeration wholesaler in South Africa

* Says ‍purchase price amounting to between SEK 255 and 300 million

* In total, TecsaReco has more than 300 employees and gross sales in 2016 amounted to approximately SEK 435 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)