June 12 (Reuters) - Beijing BDStar Navigation Co Ltd

* Says it plans to boost Chongqing automotive electronics unit's capital by 650 million yuan ($95.63 million)

* Says Chongqing automotive electronics unit plans to invest 80 million euros ($89.66 million) for 57.14 percent stake in Friedrich & Wagner Holding GmbH's in-tech GmbH

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2taN1hO

($1 = 6.7970 Chinese yuan renminbi) ($1 = 0.8923 euros)