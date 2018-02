Feb 26 (Reuters) - Beijing Capital Land Ltd:

* ‍RECOMMENDED PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.21 PER SHARE​

* ‍FY NET PROFIT RMB2.80 BILLION VERSUS RMB2.86 BILLION

* FY REVENUE RMB21.29 BILLION VERSUS RMB20.35 BILLION

* ‍GROUP WILL ENSURE OVER RMB75 BILLION FULL-YEAR 2018 CONTRACTED SALES AND STRIVE TO ACHIEVE OVER RMB80 BILLION​