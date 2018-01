Jan 26(Reuters) - Beijing Dahao Technology Corp Ltd

* Sees FY 2017 net profit to increase by 60 percent to 80 percent

* Says FY 2016 net profit was 238.8 million yuan

* Says increased income from embroidery machine control systems and sewing machine control systems related business and inclusion of new company are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/BXzjwV

