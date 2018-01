Jan 29 (Reuters) - Beijing Dalong Weiye Real Estate Development Co Ltd:

* SAYS Q4 CONTRACT SALES UP 784.8 PERCENT Y/Y AT 148.1 MILLION YUAN ($23.41 million)

* SAYS 2017 CONTRACT SALES DOWN 36.6 PERCENT Y/Y AT 239.8 MILLION YUAN Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2DSnzHb Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3260 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)