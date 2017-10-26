BRIEF-Beijing IRTOUCH Systems says change of controlling shareholder and actual controllers

Oct 26(Reuters) - Beijing IRTOUCH Systems Co Ltd

* Says co’s shareholder, a Beijing-based firm, signs agreement to sell 37.4 million shares in the co to a limited partnership for 1 billion yuan and the limited partnership will be able to use voting rights of 15.5 million shares in the co after payment

* Says co’s shareholder, a Shenzhen-based firm, signs agreement to sell 14.9 million shares in the co to the limited partnership for 299.8 million yuan

* Says the limited partnership will hold 21 percent stake (52.3 million shares) in the co after transaction and become controlling shareholder of the co and Lin Rongbin and Cheng Xuan will become actual controllers of the co

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/DppF35

