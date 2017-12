Dec 14 (Reuters) - Beijing Kunlun Tech Co Ltd

* Says Hong Kong-based wholly owned unit will withdraw from investment fund GX Music Limited, as Musical.ly Inc, which was invested by GX Music Limited, was merged

* Says the unit will recover funds of $41.1 million after withdrawing from the fund GX Music Limited

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/vPbcXT

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)