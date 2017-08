Aug 10 (Reuters) - Beijing North Star Co Ltd

* Says it expects H1 net profit to rise at least 50 percent y/y from 396.2 million yuan ($59.57 million) year ago by china accounting standards

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fuHAsx

($1 = 6.6515 Chinese yuan renminbi)