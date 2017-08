July 28 (Reuters) - Beijing Sanyuan Foods Co Ltd

* Says it and Fosun affiliates plan to acquire 100 percent stake in France's Brassica Holdings, which owns St Hubert, for about 625 million euros ($731.88 million)

* Says share trade to resume on July 31

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2vPfLir; bit.ly/2h89j2I

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8540 euros) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)