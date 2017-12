Dec 22 (Reuters) - Beijing Tongrentang Co Ltd :

* Says its tech development unit received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Beijing Food and Drug Administration

* Certificate issued mixture, syrup, ointment, liniment, tincture, spray and pill and extraction of traditional Chinese medicine as well as related other medicines manufactured by the unit and the valid period is until Dec. 10, 2022

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/gKZqKB

