Aug 1 (Reuters) - Beijing Watertek Information Technology Co Ltd :

* Says the company sold 4.5 percent stake in a Beijing-based firm which is mainly engaged in investment management, advertisement business and computer systems service business, for totaling 5.5 million yuan

* Co is holding 25.5 percent after transaction, lowering from 30 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/7UeGW9

