a month ago
BRIEF-Beijingwest Industries International expects to record consolidated net loss for first half year of 2017
July 6, 2017 / 10:12 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Beijingwest Industries International expects to record consolidated net loss for first half year of 2017

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Beijingwest Industries International Ltd -

* ‍results of group for five months ended 31 may 2017 has declined significantly​

* It is expected that group would record consolidated net loss for first half year of 2017

* Expected result due to costs of raw material which have an adverse impact on gross profit margin of co

* Expected result due to costs of raw materials increasing which have an adverse impact on gross profit margin of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

