Sept 25 (Reuters) - Beingmate Baby & Child Food Co Ltd

* Says it signs agreements with partners involving sales targets for a combined 1.38 billion yuan ($209.00 million) until Dec 31, 2020

($1 = 6.6030 Chinese yuan renminbi)