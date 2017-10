Aug 7 (Reuters) - Beingmate Baby & Child Food Co Ltd

* Says it signs sales contract with target sales at 1.0 billion yuan ($148.82 million) between August 2017 and December 2018

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2wAJ2Nq

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7194 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)