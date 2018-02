Feb 27 (Reuters) - Beingmate Baby & Child Food Co Ltd :

* SAYS PRELIM 2017 NET LOSS WIDENS TO 963.7 MILLION YUAN ($152.64 million) FROM 780.7 MILLION YUAN YEAR AGO

* SAYS IT FACES DELISTING RISK WARNING IF IT POSTS NET LOSSES FOR TWO YEARS IN A ROW Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ozaKbZ Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3134 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)