Oct 12 (Reuters) - Bellamy’s Australia Ltd:

* ‍Continues to expect 1H18 revenue to be higher than 2h18 revenue​

* ‍Upgrading its FY18 guidance for its core business to a target of 15-20% revenue growth and 17-20% EBITDA margin​

* ‍Guidance excludes company’s Camperdown business

* ‍There are still challenges to navigate (including CFDA registration) as it implements its turnaround plan​