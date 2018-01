BRIEF-Bellamy's Australia Upgrades FY18 Guidance

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Bellamy’s Australia Ltd:

* UPGRADING FY18 GUIDANCE FOR CORE BUSINESS (EXCLUDING CAMPERDOWN) TO REVISED TARGET OF 30-35 PERCENT REVENUE GROWTH ON FY17

* NOTE A PARALLEL CFDA REGISTRATION APPLICATION FOR A MAJOR CUSTOMER OF CAMPERDOWN HAS RECENTLY BEEN APPROVED BY CFDA

* THIS REGISTRATION IS UNRELATED TO APPLICATION FOR BELLAMY‘S BRANDED PRODUCTS.

* UPDATES EBITDA MARGIN GUIDANCE FOR FY18 TO 20 PCT-23 PCT

* SIGNED SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH BUENA INVESTMENTS PTY IN RESPECT OF ACQUISITION OF REMAINING 10 PCT INTEREST IN CAMPERDOWN

* CONSIDERATION FOR 10 PCT INTEREST IN CAMPERDOWN WILL BE SATISFIED BY ISSUE OF 300,000 ORDINARY SHARES AT $10.96 PER SHARE

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT 1H18 REVENUE TO BE HIGHER THAN 2H18

* EBITDA MARGIN GUIDANCE EXCLUDES CAMPERDOWN BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: