FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Bellatrix announces $34.5 million non-core asset sale
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autos
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
ASIA
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
Editor's Picks
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 14, 2017 / 11:38 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Bellatrix announces $34.5 million non-core asset sale

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Bellatrix Exploration Ltd

* Bellatrix announces $34.5 million non-core asset sale

* Bellatrix Exploration Ltd - ‍bellatrix plans on reviewing its full year 2017 capital expenditure budget​

* Bellatrix Exploration - average production volumes based on june 2017 month to date field estimates from strachan asset are approximately 1,750 boe/d

* Bellatrix Exploration - to reinvest portion of proceeds from sale into high rate of return spirit river liquids rich natural gas play to maintain current production volume guidance

* Bellatrix Exploration Ltd - upon closing of transaction, bellatrix plans on reviewing its full year 2017 capital expenditure budget

* Bellatrix Exploration - to utilize remaining portion of proceeds from sale to reduce co's outstanding indebtedness Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.