BRIEF-Bellatrix ‍Anticipates Full Year Production Of About 36,750 BOE/D​

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Bellatrix Exploration Ltd:

* BELLATRIX ANNOUNCES A FOURTH QUARTER 2017 OPERATIONAL UPDATE, 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET, AND PUBLICATION OF ITS ANNUAL CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY REPORT

* BELLATRIX EXPLORATION LTD - ‍Q4 PRODUCTION VOLUMES ARE EXPECTED TO AVERAGE APPROXIMATELY 36,500 BOE/D​

* BELLATRIX EXPLORATION LTD - ‍ANTICIPATED FULL YEAR 2017 AVERAGE PRODUCTION OF APPROXIMATELY 36,750 BOE/D​

* BELLATRIX EXPLORATION LTD - BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED A 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF BETWEEN $65 TO $80 MILLION​

* BELLATRIX EXPLORATION LTD - ‍2018 CAPITAL BUDGET DESIGNED TO ACHIEVE AVERAGE PRODUCTION VOLUMES OF BETWEEN 35,000 TO 37,000 BOE/D​

* BELLATRIX EXPLORATION LTD - ‍CREDIT FACILITIES RECONFIRMED AT $120 MILLION​