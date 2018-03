March 2 (Reuters) - Belle Corp:

* CONSOL NET INCOME ROSE 13% TO 3.5 BILLION PESOS IN 2017‍​

* FOR 2017 CONSOL REVENUES OF 8.0 BILLION PESOS, UP 27%

* 2017 REGULAR DIVIDEND OF 0.12 PESOS PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: