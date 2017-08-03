FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bellerophon announces FDA agreement on phase 2B study design for Inopulse
August 3, 2017 / 1:15 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Bellerophon announces FDA agreement on phase 2B study design for Inopulse

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc

* Bellerophon announces FDA agreement on phase 2B study design for Inopulse in pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD)

* Bellerophon Therapeutics -‍met with FDA in June to present positive results from its recently completed phase 2A study in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis​

* Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc - ‍agency accepted co's proposed phase 2B study design as well as an ind application to assess effect of inopulse​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

