Jan 29 (Reuters) - Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc:

* BELLEROPHON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES ENROLLMENT EXCEEDS 100 PATIENTS IN PHASE 3 INOVATION-1 STUDY EVALUATING INOPULSE® FOR TREATMENT OF PULMONARY ARTERIAL HYPERTENSION

* BELLEROPHON - ANTICIPATES AVAILABILITY OF TOP-LINE DATA FROM PHASE 3 INOVATION-1 STUDY TOWARD END OF 2018