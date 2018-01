Jan 23 (Reuters) - BELLEVUE GROUP AG:

* EXPECTED GROUP PROFIT AFTER TAX FOR 2017 FISCAL YEAR IS ABOUT CHF 21 MILLION

* EXPECTED OPERATING PROFIT OF ABOUT CHF 29 MILLION FOR FY 2017

* WILL PROPOSE A CASH DISTRIBUTION OF CHF 1.10 PER SHARE FROM CAPITAL CONTRIBUTION RESERVES