Feb 27 (Reuters) - Bellevue Group AG:

* FY ‍OPERATING PROFIT DOUBLED TO CHF 29.3 MN OVER YEAR​

* FY ‍ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT GROW BY 14% TO CHF 12 BN​

* FY ‍GROUP PROFIT AFTER TAX AMOUNTS TO CHF 21.5 MN​

* ‍10% INCREASE IN CASH PAYOUT TO CHF 1.10 PER SHARE​