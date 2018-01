BRIEF-Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Announces Clinical Hold On BPX-501 Clinical Trials In U.S.

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES CLINICAL HOLD ON BPX-501 CLINICAL TRIALS IN THE UNITED STATES

* BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍RECEIVED NOTICE FROM U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION THAT U.S. STUDIES OF BPX-501 HAVE BEEN PLACED ON A CLINICAL HOLD​

* BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍FDA CLINICAL HOLD DOES NOT AFFECT ONGOING BP-004 REGISTRATION TRIAL IN EUROPE​

* BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS - STUDIES OF BPX-501 PLACED ON CLINICAL HOLD FOLLOWING THREE CASES OF ENCEPHALOPATHY DEEMED AS POSSIBLY RELATED TO BPX-501

* BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - BELLICUM IS AWAITING FORMAL COMMUNICATIONS FROM FDA TO DETERMINE REQUIREMENTS FOR RESUMING STUDIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: