Aug 8 (Reuters) - BELLWAY PLC

* ISSUING A TRADING UPDATE FOR YEAR ENDED 31 JULY 2017 AHEAD OF ITS PRELIMINARY RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT ON TUESDAY 17 OCTOBER 2017

* FY HOUSING REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY OVER 13% TO £2.5 BILLION

* OPERATING MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO RISE TO SLIGHTLY IN EXCESS OF 22% FOR YEAR ENDED 31 JULY 2017

* ORDER BOOK AT 31 JULY 2017 ROSE BY 16% TO £1,296.3 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)