BRIEF-Belmond Ltd Q2 loss per share $0.05
#Regulatory News
August 7, 2017 / 9:20 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Belmond Ltd Q2 loss per share $0.05

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Belmond Ltd

* Belmond Ltd reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.19 from continuing operations

* Q2 loss per share $0.05

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $165.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $168.5 million

* Belmond Ltd qtrly ‍same store revenue per available room up 9% over prior-year quarter; up 8% on a constant currency basis​

* Belmond Ltd - ‍maintains full year 2017 same store, constant currency revpar guidance​

* Belmond Ltd - ‍expect that strong demand we have seen for Europe and North America should continue into Q3​

* Belmond Ltd - ‍looking ahead, we are maintaining our guidance for full year 2017 same store, constant currency RevPAR growth of between 1% and 5%​

* Belmond Ltd - ‍in Q2 of 2017, company recorded an $8.2 million impairment charge relating to property, plant and equipment​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

