Oct 31 (Reuters) - BELUGA GROUP PAO:

* Q3 OVERALL SALES DECREASED BY 3% TO 3,376 THOUSAND 9L CASES VERSUS 3,511 THOUSAND 9L CASES IN Q3 2016‍​

* Q3 SALES OF ITS OWN GROUP’S PRODUCTS DOWN 6% TO 3,123 THOUSAND 9L CASES VERSUS 3,333 THOUSAND 9L IN Q3 2016

* Q3 DISTRIBUTION OF IMPORT BRANDS BOOSTED BY 45% TO 252 THOUSAND 9L CASES

* Q3 EXPORT OF THE GROUP HAS GROWN BY 31% AND REACHED 113 THOUSAND 9L CASES Source text: bit.ly/2zlLyN1 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)