Feb 22 (Reuters) - Beluga Group:

* 4Q 2017 SALES INCREASED BY 1.5% AND AMOUNTED TO 4,623 THOUSAND 9L CASES

* FY 2017 SALES INCREASED BY 4% AND AMOUNTED TO 14,160 THOUSAND 9L CASES Source text - bit.ly/2sOlqYC

