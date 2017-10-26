BRIEF-Bemis Co Inc - qtrly ‍earnings per share $ 0.61​

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Bemis Company Inc
* Bemis Company reports third quarter earnings
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.35 to $2.40
* Bemis Company Inc - qtrly earnings per share $ 0.61
* Bemis Company Inc - qtrly adjusted earnings per share $ 0.70
* Bemis Company Inc - qtrly net sales $1,035.1 million versus $1,027.2 million last year
* Bemis Company Inc - sees full year 2017 cash from operations to be in range of $400 to $425 million
* Bemis Company Inc - management continues to expect capital expenditures for 2017 between $185 and $200 million to support projects underway
* Bemis Company Inc - initiated closing of two of manufacturing facilities in 2017 and will initiate other two in 2018
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Bemis Company Inc - during Q3, recorded restructuring and other costs totaling $12.9 million or $0.09 per share
* Bemis Company Inc - anticipate volume “challenges” during q4 in U.S. And Latin American businesses
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue view $1.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Bemis - narrowed FY EPS guidance range on account of lower unit volume expectations during q4 from some u.s. Customers, hurricane-related impacts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )