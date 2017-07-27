FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bemis Co's Q2 sales fell 1.4 percent to $661.5 million
#Regulatory News
July 27, 2017 / 10:11 AM / 13 days ago

BRIEF-Bemis Co's Q2 sales fell 1.4 percent to $661.5 million

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Bemis Company Inc:

* Bemis Company reports second quarter results and revises guidance

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.35 to $2.50

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $2.00 to $2.15

* Q2 sales fell 1.4 percent to $661.5 million

* Q2 revenue view $1.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bemis Company Inc says management expects full year 2017 cash from operations to be in range of $400 to $425 million

* Bemis Company Inc - qtrly earnings per share $ 0.30

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bemis Company Inc - expects full year 2017 cash from operations to be in range of $400 to $425 million

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $ 0.48

* Bemis Company Inc - company continues to evaluate opportunities that build toward its cost savings target of $55 to $60 million

* Bemis Company - during Q2, recorded restructuring charges totaling about $24 million or $0.18 per share, most of which related to initial steps in its 2017 plan

* Bemis Company Inc says management anticipates less than $5 million of cash expenditure during 2017 related to its 2017 restructuring plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

