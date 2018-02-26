FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Technology, Media and Telecommunications
February 26, 2018 / 7:39 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Benefit Japan to upgrade to TSE first section and to offer off-floor distribution of shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Benefit Japan Co Ltd

* Says it will upgrade to Tokyo Stock Exchange first section, effective March 23

* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 160,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange between March 16 and March 22

* Offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution

* Says the limitation for distribution is up to 100 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/7phpMJ; goo.gl/op2GDj

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.