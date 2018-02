Feb 7 (Reuters) - BENETEAU SA:

* 2017-2018 TRENDS, CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH OF 6%-8% (REPORTED DATA), 8%-10% (CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES)‍​

* 2017-2018 INVESTMENTS ARE UP +20% FROM THE PREVIOUS YEAR’S FIGURE OF €78.8M‍​

* 2017-2018 TRENDS RATE OF INCOME FROM ORDINARY OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO BE STABLE ON A REPORTED BASIS

* CONFIRMS TARGET ANNOUNCED OF 8% TO 8.5% INCOME FROM ORDINARY OPERATIONS IN 2020.