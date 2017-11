Oct 31 (Reuters) - BENETEAU SA:

* FY REVENUES EUR 1.21 ‍​BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.08 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET RESULT GROUP SHARE EUR 59.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 24.8 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* DISTRIBUTION OF DIVIDEND OF 25 CENTS/SHARE TO BE PROPOSED IN FEB. FOR FY, FOR AMOUNT OF EUR 20.7 MLN‍​ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)