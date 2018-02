Feb 13 (Reuters) - Bengal Energy Ltd:

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01

* BENGAL ENERGY ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2018 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

* Q3 REVENUE C$3.2 MILLION

* ‍PRODUCTION IN Q3 OF FISCAL 2018 AVERAGED 354 BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT PER DAY, A 8% DECREASE FROM PREVIOUS QUARTER​