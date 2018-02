Feb 6 (Reuters) - BENI STABILI:

* FY GROSS RENTAL REVENUES EUR 204.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 199.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.033 PER SHARE

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 85.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 158.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* TARGETS TO ACHIEVE 2018 EPRA EARNINGS IN THE AREA OF €0.04/SHARE

* STRATEGIC TARGETS HAVE BEEN RAISED FOR 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)