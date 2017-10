Oct 20 (Reuters) - BENTLEY MOTORS:

* BENTLEY MOTORS SAYS ADRIAN HALLMARK APPOINTED CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF BENTLEY MOTORS‍​

* BENTLEY MOTORS SAYS HALLMARK SUCCEEDS WOLFGANG DÜRHEIMER WHO WILL RETIRE FROM BENTLEY MOTORS

* BENTLEY MOTORS SAYS HALLMARK STARTS NEW ROLE ON 1ST FEBRUARY 2018

* BENTLEY MOTORS SAYS APPOINTS NEW BOARD MEMBERS FOR ENGINEERING; SALES AND MARKETING; AND PEOPLE, DIGITALISATION AND IT Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2yDFIFm