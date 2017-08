Aug 14 (Reuters) - BERENTZEN GRUPPE AG:

* H1 ‍CONSOLIDATED REVENUES RISE BY 4.0% TO EUR 85.3 MILLION​

* H1 ‍CONSOLIDATED OPERATING PROFIT INCREASES BY 3.1% TO EUR 4.1 MILLION​

* H1 ‍ANNUAL FORECAST FOR 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR GENERALLY REAFFIRMED​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)