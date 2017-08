Aug 4 (Reuters) - Berger Paints India Ltd:

* June quarter net profit 1.05 billion rupees versus 1.14 billion rupees last year

* June quarter total income 12.73 billion rupees versus 11.69 billion rupees last year

* Berger paints india ltd consensus forecast for june quarter consol profit was 1.25 billion rupees

* June quarter consol net profit 1.13 billion rupees versus 1.20 billion rupees last year Source text: (bit.ly/2htAHIv) Further company coverage: