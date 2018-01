Jan 22 (Reuters) - Berjaya Assets Bhd:

* REFERS TO ARTICLE IN THE EDGE MALAYSIA ON 22 JAN 2018 ENTITLED “PRIVATISATION ON THE CARDS FOR 7-ELEVEN MALAYSIA?”‍​

* CLARIFIES THAT AS AT DATE OF ANNOUNCEMENT, CO IS NOT AWARE OF ANY PROPOSAL IN RELATION TO PRIVATISATION‍​