Jan 23 (Reuters) - Berjaya Assets Bhd:

* UNIT BOUGHT ABOUT 0.96 PERCENT STAKE IN 7-ELEVEN MALAYSIA HOLDINGS BETWEEN JAN. 11 & JAN. 22, 2018, FOR ABOUT 16.84 MILLION RGT Source text: (bit.ly/2n0df6f) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)