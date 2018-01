Jan 11 (Reuters) - Berjaya Assets Bhd:

* UNIT ACQUIRED 3.7 MILLION SHARES OF 7-ELEVEN MALAYSIA FROM 13 NOV TO 10 JAN FOR 5.72 MILLION RGT OR AT AVERAGE PRICE OF 1.54 RGT PER SEM SHARE‍​ Source (bit.ly/2qWHvDu)