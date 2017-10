Sept 15 (Reuters) - Berjaya Food Bhd

* Qtrly revenue 154.4 million RGT versus 141.4 million RGT

* Qtrly profit attributable 5.3 million RGT versus 5 million RGT

* First interim dividend of 1 Sen per share single-tier dividend