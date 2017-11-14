FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway cuts share stake in IBM, Charter, ups stake in Apple
#Financials
November 14, 2017 / 9:36 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway cuts share stake in IBM, Charter, ups stake in Apple

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc:

* Cuts share stake in IBM by 31.5 percent to 37 million shares - SEC filing

* Takes share stake in Bank of America

* Reports share stake of 679 million shares in Bank of America

* Ups share stake in Apple by 3 percent to 134.1 million shares

* Cuts share stake in Charter Communications by 10.1 percent to 8.5 million Class A shares

* Change in holdings are as of Sept. 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of June 30, 2017 Source text for quarter ended Sept. 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2AGgDYd) Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2wYv7AR)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
