BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway dissolves share stake in GE
#Financials
August 14, 2017 / 8:33 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway dissolves share stake in GE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc:

* Dissolves share stake in GE - SEC filing

* Takes share stake of 17.5 million shares in Synchrony Financial - SEC filing

* Ups share stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 52.2 percent to 50.2 million shares - SEC filing

* Cuts share stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc by 20.0 percent to 137.9 million shares - SEC filing

* Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2017 Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2wYv7AR) Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017: (bit.ly/2pQgrA1)

