July 7, 2017 / 6:30 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway Energy says EFH Corp would be required to pay termination fee of $270 mln in certain circumstances - SEC filing

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Energy :

* Berkshire Hathaway Energy - EFH Corp would be required to pay to co a termination fee of $270 million under certain circumstances - SEC filing

* Berkshire Hathaway Energy - Consideration in acquisition of Oncor is expected to be paid entirely in cash

* Berkshire Hathaway Energy - BHE’s primary shareholder has committed to provide capital to fund entire purchase price

* Berkshire Hathaway Energy - BHE expects to fund purchase price with capital from its shareholders and by issuing BHE debt Source text : (bit.ly/2syhOFF) Further company coverage:

