BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway Raises Number Of Directors To Fourteen from Twelve

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc:

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC - GREGORY E. ABEL AND AJIT JAIN WERE THEN ELECTED TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS TO FILL RESULTING VACANCIES ON BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY - ‍ON JAN 9, BOARD VOTED TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS COMPRISING ENTIRE BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM TWELVE TO FOURTEEN​

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC - ‍BUFFETT AND CHARLES T. MUNGER, VICE CHAIRMAN OF BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY WILL CONTINUE IN THEIR EXISTING POSITIONS​

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC - BUFFETT APPOINTED ABEL TO BE BERKSHIRE VICE CHAIRMAN - NON-INSURANCE BUSINESS OPERATIONS

* BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC - BUFFETT APPOINTED JAIN TO BE BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY'S VICE CHAIRMAN - INSURANCE OPERATIONS