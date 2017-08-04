FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 days ago
BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway says it had $27.3 bln stake in Wells Fargo as of June 30
August 4, 2017 / 9:23 PM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway says it had $27.3 bln stake in Wells Fargo as of June 30

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc :

* Berkshire says Berkshire Hathaway Energy to buy remaining 19.97% minority interest in Oncor through deals separate from agreement with Energy Future Holdings

* Berkshire Hathaway Inc says it had $19.4 billion stake in Apple Inc as of June 30, 2017

* Berkshire Hathaway says it had $27.3 billion stake in Wells Fargo & Co as of June. 30, 2017 – sec filing

* Berkshire Hathaway says it had $8.3 billion stake in IBM as of June 30, 2017

* Berkshire Hathaway had reported $27.8 billion stake in Wells Fargo & Co as of March 31, 2017‍​

* Berkshire Hathaway had reported $19.2 billion stake in Apple Inc as of march 31, 2017‍​

* Berkshire Hathaway had reported $11.2 billion stake in IBM as of march 31, 2017

* Berkshire Hathaway says Berkshire currently owns 26.7% of the outstanding shares of Kraft Heinz common stock‍​ Source text : (bit.ly/2v4Y00n) Further company coverage: [AAPL.O BRKa.N WFC.N IBM.N KHC.O]

